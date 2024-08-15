Miami Heat To Open Season At Home Against Orlando Magic Oct. 23
The Miam Heat open the season against the Orlando Magic Oct. 23 at Kaseya Center.
Here's a look at some key early dates:
Oct. 30 vs. Knicks
Nov. 8 at Nuggets
Nov. 10 at Timberwolves
Nov. 15, 17 at Pacers
Nov. 18 at 76ers
Nov. 24 vs. Mavericks
Nov. 26 vs. Bucks
The Heat have 13 games on national television, including the Bucks on TNT, and LeBron James and the Lakers Jan. 15 on ESPN in Los Angeles. The face the defending champion Celtics Dec. 2 in Boston.
Other matchups the second half of the season include:
Feb. 1 at Spurs
Feb. 12 at Thunder
Feb. 13 at Mavericks
March 2 vs. Knicks
March 25 vs. Warriors
April 2 at Celtics
April 13 vs. Wizards (season finale)
The Heat return the majority of last year's roster after a quiet offseason during free agency. The only new additions are rookies Kel'El Ware and Pelle Larsson and veteran Alec Burks. Josh Christopher, Alondes Williams and Keshad Johnson are also in the training camp mix.
The Heat are coming off a 46-36 season, finishing once again in the Play-In Tournament. After advancing, they were defeated by the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat, who have two NBA Finals appearances since 2020, are once again trying to rise as contenders.
Here's the full schedule
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
