Inside The Heat

Miami Heat To Open Season At Home Against Orlando Magic Oct. 23

Shandel Richardson

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miam Heat open the season against the Orlando Magic Oct. 23 at Kaseya Center.

Here's a look at some key early dates:

Oct. 30 vs. Knicks

Nov. 8 at Nuggets

Nov. 10 at Timberwolves

Nov. 15, 17 at Pacers

Nov. 18 at 76ers

Nov. 24 vs. Mavericks

Nov. 26 vs. Bucks

The Heat have 13 games on national television, including the Bucks on TNT, and LeBron James and the Lakers Jan. 15 on ESPN in Los Angeles. The face the defending champion Celtics Dec. 2 in Boston.

Other matchups the second half of the season include:

Feb. 1 at Spurs

Feb. 12 at Thunder

Feb. 13 at Mavericks

March 2 vs. Knicks

March 25 vs. Warriors

April 2 at Celtics

April 13 vs. Wizards (season finale)

The Heat return the majority of last year's roster after a quiet offseason during free agency. The only new additions are rookies Kel'El Ware and Pelle Larsson and veteran Alec Burks. Josh Christopher, Alondes Williams and Keshad Johnson are also in the training camp mix.

The Heat are coming off a 46-36 season, finishing once again in the Play-In Tournament. After advancing, they were defeated by the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat, who have two NBA Finals appearances since 2020, are once again trying to rise as contenders.

Here's the full schedule

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here