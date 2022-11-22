Company Releases Miami Heat Mascot Holiday-Themed Bobblehead

The Heat mascot, Burnie, among the NBA mascots included in collection

The Miami Heat's mascot, Burnie, will be featured in a holiday-themed bobblehead campaign by the sports apparel company, FOCO.

The company has often included the Heat in their collections, with Dwyane Wade, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro all having bobbleheads. The items can be purchased here.

Here's the official press release from FOCO:

FOCO is excited to introduce a new line of officially licensed Holiday Mascot Bobbleheads ahead of the December holidays. These exclusive collectables are ready to ship and feature popular team mascots across 53 teams from the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and select colleges.

Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each one is handcrafted and hand-painted so no two are exactly the same. They are individually numbered out of 222 units are in stock and ready to ship now. They retail for $65 and stand at 8in tall making them the perfect addition to any collection or desk at work, school, or home.

“If you’re looking to get the fan in your life something special from their favorite team, these holiday themed mascot bobbleheads make for the perfect gift. They’re in stock and ready to ship so they’ll arrive in time for any holiday you’re celebrating this year.” said Matthew Katz, Licensing Director at FOCO. “We’re anticipating this collection to be a hit among collectors and fans alike and hopefully the start of an annual holiday tradition.” Katz continued.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's loss to Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's loss in Minnesota. CLICK HERE

Udonis Haslem among celebrities named in FTX lawsuit. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com