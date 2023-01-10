Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 9: Jalen Brunson's Career Night Not Enough For New York Knicks Against Milwaukee

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the New York Knicks in a 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Brook Lopez added 17 points.

CJ McCollum scored 34 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans take a 132-112 victory against the Washington Wizards. Jonas Valanciunas also had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 107-99 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

"That was big. Regardless of their record, it’s a really talented team. Any given night, they can beat anybody," Tatum said.

This was Tatum’s second straight 30-point game. Grant Williams had 20 off the bench for the Celtics while Jaylen Brown had 19.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 27 points.

All five Sacramento Kings players scored in double-figures to defeat the Orlando Magic 136-111. Harrison Barnes led the way with 30 points.

Rookie and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 17 points.

