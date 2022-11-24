League Suspends Lakers' Patrick Beverley Three Games For Altercation

Punishment handed out to the often controversial guard

The NBA announced Thursday Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games for his role in an altercation against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind, claiming he was a protecting a teammate. The play left Ayton on the ground and Beverley was ejected.

The incident was similar to when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoved former Miami Heat player Markieff Morris in a similar fashion last season. The dangerous play caused Morris to miss 58 games. Beverley was in the Heat's training camp in 2010 before being waived at the final cut.

Despite Wade praising Beverley when he was cut, the two nearly got into an altercation in 2016. Beverley, playing for the Houston Rockets, was playing a little physical that resulted in Wade shoving him.

Here's the official release from the league:

"Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22 at Footprint Center.

Beverley will begin serving his suspension Nov. 25 when the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center."

