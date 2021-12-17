Bam Adebayo's Presence Provides a Boost on the Miami Heat's Road Trip

The Miami Heat at least got a chance to see the progress center Bam Adebayo has made.

Adebayo accompanied the team on their road for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Adebayo has been out since undergoing thumb surgery Dec. 4. He is expected back in a few weeks.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was exciting to see the outgoing Adebayo back on the court with teammates.

“Even him just getting on the bus, everybody was just perking up and picking their heads up from their phones and saying, ‘Good morning,’ " coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround. “It’s a nice emotional boost for all of us to see him in there and put a smile on his face.”

There is no exact date when Adebayo when will return. He was projected to miss at least six weeks. It was the first severe injury of Adebayo's five-year career. Before the setback, he was averaging a career-best 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds. Guard Victor Oladipo, who has yet to play this season, also made the trip.

Adebayo is expected to remain with the team the rest of the trip. The Heat are still without forward Jimmy Butler, who is sideline with a tailbone bruise. He has missed nine of the past 10 games.

Spoelstra said Butler has been able to do more during workouts , "but I do not have a timetable or update of when he will be back.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com