Heat's Bam Adebayo is winning social media during league suspension

It's almost like Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's fan club sits by the keyboard or cell phone awaiting the updates.

Adebayo has expressed his boredom each day during the NBA's 11-day work stoppage because of a 30-day suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak. He dropped his latest "mood" Monday on Twitter by posting a picture of American Family character Roger lying in bed bored, with playing with what appears to be a box of chocolates as his only activity. The caption read: "Mood Pt. 11."

Adebayo has been among the NBA players constantly updating their social media status during the suspension. It started back on March 13 when he posted a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on the couch in boredom.

Since, the moods have ranged from cartoon characters banging their heads on the wall to sitcom actors falling out of furniture to Homer Simpson flexing in front of a mirror to show Adebayo is staying in shape during the break.

The suspension interrupted the best season of Adebayo's three-year career. He was chosen for his first NBA All-Star Game and is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists.

Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro has also been active while quarantined. It has given Dragic time to work on his soccer moves with his children. Herro relived his high school days with fans on Twitter while Leonard has participated in two Call of Duty video game tournaments, including one with other NBA players. The other raised nearly $37,000 for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has yet to announce its further plans. Commissioner Adam Silver has only said he will re-assess the situation once the 30 days pass. When speaking on TNT last week, he refused to rule out canceling the remainder of the regular season.