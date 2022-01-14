Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Could Reportedly Return Monday

ESPN reports Bam Adebayo is expected to return early as Monday against Toronto Raptors

The Miami Heat are moving closer to a return of being full strength.

According to a report by ESPN, center Bam Adebayo could return early as Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo has missed the past 20 games after undergoing thumb surgery in early December.

Adebayo, who was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds before the injury, will miss his 21st straight game when the Heat play at the Atlanta Hawks Friday at FTX Arena.

The Heat have played with a makeshift lineup because of injuries and health and safety protocols the past six weeks.

Adebayo was always positive during his absence.

“We’re just happy that he’s been able to basically work since three days after the surgery,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. “He’s basically been doing everything conditioning, getting up and down the court. From that standpoint, he’s been very involved, and I think it’s been really good for him, his spirits, his positivity. It’s been great for us having around, especially on this last road trip. He’s still leading and encouraging guys. When you see him working, it’s hard not to just get encouraged and also inspired.”

