Miami Heat Chosen As One Of The NBA's Most "Perplexing" Teams

The Heat have battled inconsistency throughout the first month of the season

At 7-11, the Miami Heat have been among the NBA's most inconsistent teams.

They are coming off losing all four games of their recent road trip. For that, the Heat, who were one shot from making the Finals, were named one of the league's most perplexing teams by NBA.com.

"In case you forgot, five short months ago Miami was a Jimmy Butler jump shot away from playing in the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons," wrote NBA.com's Shaun Powell. "Oh, and the Heat didn’t lose any important rotational players between June and now, unless you place a high value on PJ Tucker, who only stopped through town for lunch before bailing for the Sixers. The meat of this team remains intact: Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, a batch of useful role players and one of the best coaches in the biz, Erik Spoelstra."

In the Heat's defense, they have been hit hard by injuries. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have all missed significant time. Guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven have yet to play this season because of injuries.

"The good news: The schedule lightens up after the first week of December," Powell wrote. "Is this when the Heat toughen up?"

Guess we will see.

