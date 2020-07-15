Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. moving forward after battle with COVID-19

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was so worried he spent most of the time playing video games.

That's how concerned he was the moments after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Physically, it didn't have an impact," Jones Jr. said. "I thought it would but my first day back in the gym, it was just like my last. I didn't take no days off, really. My shot was still the same. My conditioning was still the same. Everything was all up to par like it was. Physically, I feel great. I never felt a symptom at all."

Jones tested positive before the team traveled to Orlando for the restart of the season. It had been on hold since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones is among the growing list of NBA players to test positive. Most recently, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Michael Beasley (Brooklyn Nets) were diagnosed with the illness. Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn, who are not with the team, also believed to be in quarantine because of positive tests. The Heat have remained positive despite the cases.

Jones said he was just fortunate to beat it without any setbacks. As of Wednesday morning, the virus had killed 138,000 in the United States.

"When I found out, everybody was calling me and everything," Jones said. "Being me and I didn't have any symptoms, I wasn't worried. I just thought it was another thing they said I had. I didn't really think about it like it was life-threatening. I just went about my day like I did."

