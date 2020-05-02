InsideTheHeat
Dwyane Wade and Aaron Gordon finally have conversation about dunk contest rift

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon finally had opportunity to have an discussion about the NBA's slam dunk contest.

Wade and Gordon held a joint video session Saturday on social media to clear the air about what transpired nearly two months ago in Chicago during All-Star Weekend. Gordon felt Wade slighted him on the final dunk attempt that led to Derrick Jones Jr. winning the competition. Jones is a former teammate of Wade, so favoritism was Gordon's allegation.

During the conversation, Wade explained his side. He said he gave Jones a score of nine when he tried to jump over Heat center Bam Adebayo earlier in the contest.

Later, Wade scored Gordon's final dunk over Boston Celtics 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall the same.

"Derrick Jones Jr., he tried to dunk over Bam and I gave D-Jones a nine," Wade said. "And the only reason I gave D-Jones a nine because I was like, `Listen, if you're going to attempt that dunk, you have to clear it and he touched Bam."'

Wade then told Gordon, "So once you didn't clear him (Fall), I was like, `Well, I gotta give him a nine."'

After Wade's response, Gordon then said, "See, I thought I cleared him. I'm a big dude so he might have ducked out of the way."'

Wade and Gordon have argued on the issue since the ruling. The friendly beef reach its peak when Gordon released a rap diss track last week, calling out Wade for his scoring. The song was titled, "9 out of 10," with the chorus going “Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens? Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam' a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”

