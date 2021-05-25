Are Lineup Changes the Answer for the Miami Heat Against Milwaukee Bucks?

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has prided himself on making adjustments throughout his career during the postseason.

That may be what it takes for the Heat to get back in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat trail 2-0 with the series shifting to Miami for the next two games.

Game 3 is Thursday.

Among the possible moves are replacing veteran guard Goran Dragic in the starting lineup in place of second-year player Kendrick Nunn and playing center Dewayne Dedmon more alongside Bam Adebayo, who would move to power forward.

“It was good that we switched it up,” Adebayo said. “That’s one thing about [Spoelstra], in the playoffs he’s willing to switch it up. It was good minutes to be in there with Dewayne. You never know, you might see more of that.”

Butler acknowledges All-Stars need to step up

Forward Jimmy Butler and Adebayo have both struggled during the first two games. After Monday's loss, Butler admitted both need to play better in order for the Heat to compete.

“I think we know what we have to do,” Butler said. “I think sometimes we get a little lost in getting everybody involved. And that’s not a bad thing. I think that’s what made myself and him a really good player in this league. But I think at times you’ve got to go, myself especially. We get it. We understand.”

