Miami Heat joins fight against racism by releasing video on Twitter

The Miami Heat have always made it clear their stance on racism.

On Friday, they made it even more clear. The Heat released a video on their Twitter account about the importance of fighting systemic racism.

"We want to assure you that the Miami Heat will not sit on the sidelines," team owner Mickey Arison said. "But let us be perfectly clear, this is just the beginning. Our commitment is never-ending."

The two-minute video comes on the heels of the country being unrest after George Floyd died in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. The incident drew protests across the nation and world.

"Our country is at a crossroads in the battle against systemic racism," former Heat center Alonzo Mourning in the video.

Former Heat player Shane Battier, now an executive, also made an appearance. Last week coach Erik Spoelstra spoke out against racism in an interview with local reporters.

"We will not stand for hate, racism and police brutality," Spoelstra said in the video.

Forward Udonis Haslem and Heat legend Dwyane Wade have also been vocal on the issues. Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard, who are all white, recently spoke up about fighting racism.

The video also urged Americans to vote in the upcoming elections. The Heat will offer all employees paid time off on Election Day.

"We pledge to support voter registration initiatives to ensure our neighbors can freely exercise their constitutional right," Heat general manager Andy Elisburg said in the video"

