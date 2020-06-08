Heat's Tyler Herro makes appearance at Black Lives Matter protest

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro was among the hundreds of protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in South Florida.

Herro is the latest Heat player to express support in the fight against social injustice. The event was in response to George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died last month after being in police custody. The charges for the four officers involved range from second-degree murder to second-degree manslaughter.

Herro was spotted with his girlfirend, model Katya Elise Henry.

Protests have occurred throughout the country for the past week. The Heat organization has backed the movement throughout. Coach Erik Spoelstra recently spoke out against systemic racism while forward Udonis Haslem and former Heat guard Dwyane Wade have also been vocal. Last week the Heat also participated in "Blackout Tuesday," a day to show solidarity with minorities fighting against racism.

Herro, who is among the Heat's five non-black players, recently voiced his opinion on the subject.

"Change is needed! I stand with people of color and support that everyone needs to be viewed the same," he posted on Twitter. "America is a melting pot and if we are all created equally then we should be treated equally as well. Silence is a form of acceptance and I will not stay silent for injustice."

Meyers Leonard and Duncan Robinson, who are also both white, have joined the cause. They were vocal after Floyd's death and when Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men in Georgia in February.

