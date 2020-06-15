Miami Heat's Goran Dragic eager for return to the court

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is all about safety.

He's also ready to return to the basketball court.

As players around the NBA are contemplating if they want to play again this season, Dragic is all in long as the proper precautions are taken.

In an interview with Will Manso of WLPG Sports Local 10 Sunday night, Dragic said he is comfortable playing games when the season resumes July 30 in Orlando.

"We are basketball players so we want to compete," Dragic said during the interview. "As long as it's going to be safe for everybody who's going to be in the bubble, I'm OK wth it. I want to play."

The league suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after the intentions of resuming the schedule were announced, several players expressed their concerns. Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard have both said they are skeptical of returning to the court. Another group of young players, including Heat center Bam Adebayo, are in the process of requesting league-funded insurance policies.

"The main concern is safety," Dragic said. "A lot of players have their own families. You want to be safe if you're going there. It's a lot of obstacles. If it's going to be a bubble, we're going to be isolated ... A lot of things need to be done but at least we are moving forward and hopefully we can finish this and it's going to be safe for everybody and we can continue to work."

The full interview can be heard here: https://www.local10.com/sports/2020/06/15/heat-guard-goran-dragic-discusses-resuming-nba-season-playing-in-orlando-bubble/

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich