Jimmy Butler Explains The True Value Of P.J. Tucker

Butler says Tucker is "one of the biggest reasons why we're winning"

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has played on four teams throughout his NBA career. 

So he knows all about making new teammates. 

On Tuesday, Butler said P.J. Tucker is easily his most lovable teammate. It has taken just one season for Tucker to earn the ultimate respect from Butler. 

"I didn't know I would fall in love with a basketball player as much as I have with P.J.," Butler said. "He just plays incredibly hard, and then he got the tough job every night of guarding the opposing team's best player, and then going down there and shooting the ball five times. Like, you got to respect that." 

Throughout the playoffs, Tucker has guarded everyone from Trae Young to James Harden to Jayson Tatum, who he did a solid job on during Tuesday's Game 1 victory against the Boston Celtics. 

"Some guys are like -- and I even get like this at times," Butler said. "I'd be like, man, I'm not going out here just to play defense and not go down there and shoot the ball. He never, ever, ever complains. He's one of the biggest reasons why we're winning, because he does all the little things. It's easy to follow suit whenever you've got somebody like that leading your team."

