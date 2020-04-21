Jimmy Butler has been ideal teammate his first season with Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has heard it all throughout his career.

He has long been labeled a bad teammate, dating to his days with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. After one season in Miami, it has been the opposite.

Butler meshed well enough to deserve consideration for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Ok, let's not get carried away.

Seriously, Butler did everything right his first season from a teammate standpoint. He arrived with the reputation of being a cancer. He wore out his welcome in Chicago. He did the same in Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Many expected it to happen again in Miami. Articles were written about how tough it was to get along with him. The move was expected to break up the chemistry built the three previous seasons.

Instead, Butler's Heat tenure began by inviting rookie Tyler Herro to train with him in Chicago last summer. He continued by hosting early-morning workouts during training camp. Throughout this shortened season, Butler took a backseat and allowed Herro, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson to grow enough to earn invites to All-Star Weekend. The only drama was Adebayo getting upset about Butler receiving a "Dragon" hat from Goran Dragic.

Butler's latest deed only further distanced himself from the label of bad teammate. He purchased portable basketball hoops for the entire team so they could get up shots during the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Once the games return, Butler will only continue to leave the past in the rearview.

