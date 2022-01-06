Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in Top 10 on Initial All-Star Fan Ballot

The NBA released the results for the first fan All-Star ballot

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo all made appearances in the NBA's first return of the fan balloting for the All-Star Game. 

Butler was No. 5 among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference with 522,513 votes while Adebayo was No. 7 with 141,693. Herro ranked eighth in the frontcourt at 122,224 votes. 

Butler, who missed Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, is averaging a team-high 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and two steals. He is seeking his sixth All-Star Game appearance. 

Herro, in his third season, is tops in scoring among the league's reserves at 20.3 points a game. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Herro is attempting to earn his first All-Star berth. As a rookie, he was chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge but was unable to play because of an injury. Dwyane Wade was the last Heat reserve chosen as an All-Star in 2019. 

First return of fan All-Star voting

Adebayo is likely a longshot to make the game because he has missed so much time since undergoing thumb surgery in early December. He was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds before the injury. 

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences. Behind Curry in the West is LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan trails Durant. 

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13

