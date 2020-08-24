Another Mock Draft Links Miami Heat with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr.

The Miami Heat had recent success with draft picks from the Southeastern Conference.

Last year they selected guard Tyler Herro out of the Kentucky in the first round. In 2017, their lottery pick was Bam Adebayo, who also played for the Wildcats. Two years earlier, they grabbed Tennessee's Josh Richardson in the second round.

All had strong impacts. Adebayo was an NBA All-Star by his third season. Herro is off to a strong start in his first postseason. Richardson was a starter before being traded to Philadelphia last summer for Jimmy Butler.

According to SI.com draft guru Jeremy Woo, the Heat could have their eyes targeted on another SEC alum. Woo projects they will draft Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 20.

"With Goran Dragic set to hit free agency, the Heat could use a long-term developmental point guard," Woo writes. "If Lewis would be a strong upside play at this spot with impressive end-to-end speed and developing playmaking chops that may eventually turn him into a useful contributor."

The 6-foot-5 Lewis averaged 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists his sophomore season before entering the draft.

"There’s still some trepidation around the league, as some are a bit torn over his size and decision-making skills," Woo writes. "He’ll need to get better at the rim, figure out how to be consistent in the halfcourt, and will probably get picked on defensively. But Lewis is a reasonable gamble on talent, and Miami’s player development record makes this a good fit."