SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Another Mock Draft Links Miami Heat with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr.

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat had recent success with draft picks from the Southeastern Conference. 

Last year they selected guard Tyler Herro out of the Kentucky in the first round. In 2017, their lottery pick was Bam Adebayo, who also played for the Wildcats. Two years earlier, they grabbed Tennessee's Josh Richardson in the second round. 

All had strong impacts. Adebayo was an NBA All-Star by his third season. Herro is off to a strong start in his first postseason. Richardson was a starter before being traded to Philadelphia last summer for Jimmy Butler. 

According to SI.com draft guru Jeremy Woo, the Heat could have their eyes targeted on another SEC alum. Woo projects they will draft Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 20. 

"With Goran Dragic set to hit free agency, the Heat could use a long-term developmental point guard," Woo writes. "If Lewis would be a strong upside play at this spot with impressive end-to-end speed and developing playmaking chops that may eventually turn him into a useful contributor."

The 6-foot-5 Lewis averaged 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists his sophomore season before entering the draft. 

 "There’s still some trepidation around the league, as some are a bit torn over his size and decision-making skills," Woo writes. "He’ll need to get better at the rim, figure out how to be consistent in the halfcourt, and will probably get picked on defensively. But Lewis is a reasonable gamble on talent, and Miami’s player development record makes this a good fit."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
GianniFSU
GianniFSU

That need to trade up and grab the Freshman PF from FSU. No way they can get Devin Vassell unfortunately.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On His Relationship With Assistant Coach Chris Quinn

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has benefited from the teachings of assistant coach Chris Quinn

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Another Threat At 3-Point Line

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is shooting nearly 50 percent from the 3-point line in the series against the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Even With 3-0 Lead, Miami Heat Refuse To Look Past Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat are taking a cautious approach entering Monday's Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler Leads Balanced Effort In The Miami Heat's 124-115 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers In Game 3

Four Miami Heat players score at least 20 points to help them take a 3-0 series lead against the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

More Aggression Leads To More Production From The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson asserted himself more in Thursday's victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Bringing Out His Best For The Playoffs

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler says the postseason is his time to shine

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson on "Playoff Jimmy"

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson says Jimmy Butler has taken it to another level in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On Team Balance

The Miami Heat have gotten contributions from everyone in rotation while grabbing a 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Grabs 2-0 Series Lead Against Indiana Pacers Behind Duncan Robinson's 24 points

Miami Heat now lead the Indiana Pacers 2-0 in their best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Content With Usage Of Center Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says center Bam Adebayo is in perfect role

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson