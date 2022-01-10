Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Kyle Lowry Has Been the Miami Heat's Engine During Shorthanded Stretch

Kyle Lowry Has Been the Miami Heat's Engine During Shorthanded Stretch

Without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, guard Kyle Lowry has kept the Miami Heat together

Without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, guard Kyle Lowry has kept the Miami Heat together

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra likes to refer to an opposing elite point guard as a "basketball maestro." 

He now feels like he has one of his own. When the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry last year, they felt they were getting one of the league's points guard. So far, Lowry has lived up to all expectations. 

He has stepped in recent weeks during stretches the Heat have been without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. 

"Kyle drives so much for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was really assertive. Without Bam and Jimmy, he really had to set the table for the guys. What he does probably more than anything with our group is he just gets everybody comfortable and confident so guys can just be who they are."

Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists in Saturday's victory against the Phoenix Suns. It was just one game after being ejected in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Read More

Lowry is averaging 11.3 assists in January. 

"I get paid a lot of money to play a game that I love," Lowry said. "I really appreciate just being able to play this game. Every single night, I'm able to play this game, I'm happy ... Whatever I'm able to work with, I work with." 

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17476556_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Has Been the Miami Heat's Engine During Shorthanded Stretch

33 seconds ago
USATSI_17437272_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Show Their Appreciation For Replacement Players

20 hours ago
USATSI_17413096_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Erik Spoelstra Has Been One Constant During Miami Heat's Rough Stretch

22 hours ago
USATSI_17476471_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Efficiency Becoming a Priority for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

23 hours ago
USATSI_17476570_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Comfortable as a Starter or Reserve

22 hours ago
USATSI_17476468_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Statement in 123-100 Blowout Against Phoenix Suns

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17413105_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Taking Advantage of Opportunity

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17459240_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Making Impact as Mentor Among Younger Players

Jan 8, 2022