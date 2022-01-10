Kyle Lowry Has Been the Miami Heat's Engine During Shorthanded Stretch

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra likes to refer to an opposing elite point guard as a "basketball maestro."

He now feels like he has one of his own. When the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry last year, they felt they were getting one of the league's points guard. So far, Lowry has lived up to all expectations.

He has stepped in recent weeks during stretches the Heat have been without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

"Kyle drives so much for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was really assertive. Without Bam and Jimmy, he really had to set the table for the guys. What he does probably more than anything with our group is he just gets everybody comfortable and confident so guys can just be who they are."

Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists in Saturday's victory against the Phoenix Suns. It was just one game after being ejected in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lowry is averaging 11.3 assists in January.

"I get paid a lot of money to play a game that I love," Lowry said. "I really appreciate just being able to play this game. Every single night, I'm able to play this game, I'm happy ... Whatever I'm able to work with, I work with."

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

