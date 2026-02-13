How Erik Spoelstra can keep his promise

For the first few months of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Miami Heat offense was the talk of the NBA. The pace, the freedom and all the scoring.

That tapered considerably over time, however, and the Heat entered the All-Star break 17th in offensive rating, not much above where they have been in recent seasons. They've done this with a newcomer and first-time All-Star, Norman Powell, leading the way, and mostly without last year's All-Star, Tyler Herro, who has played only 11 games.

Their coach, Erik Spoelstra, however, believes they can accomplish a lot more down the stretch.

"Just wait," Spoelstra said. "When we get our guys back, I think we will be a really dangerous team."

Which guys is he talking about?

Well, Herro, though there's still no official timetable for his return from a ribcage injury.

Davion Mitchell, who has started most of the season at point guard, has also missed some time of late -- though rookie replacement Kasparas Jakucionis has been scoring more than Mitchell was, especially from deep, even making 12 three-pointers over a two-game span.

And Pelle Larsson, a connector whose insertion in the lineup has typically correlated with victories, has been in and out of late.

Will all their additions lead to a dynamic offense? The evidence doesn't indicate that the Heat score more frequently and efficiently when Spoelstra has more at his disposal. Sometimes they've been better when streamlined. More hasn't necessarily more. And the fit with Herro and Powell was clunky in their limited time together, more taking turns than taking a dual leap.

Spoelstra doesn't make many bold claims so he must be seeing something. Is it the improved chemistry between Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, now that he's finally giving them time together again? Does he plan on keeping Jakucionis in the mix, with the growth he's shown? Will the weeks watching bring back a rested, focused Herro, who can give he Heat more juice?

Will the All-Star break give Powell his legs back, after he's had to carry so much this season? And is there more coming from Andrew Wiggins, who has had some bigger outputs of late?

Or is this just about players better understanding the system, perhaps with a few more pick-and-rolls mixed in, and having their heads clearer now that no one is getting traded until the offseason?

Whatever the reason, it would be welcome. It's been a while since the Heat have had a top-10 offense, and while they won't get there for the totality of the season, a stretch of such strength for a six-week stretch might propel the Heat out of the play-in and into the playoffs.