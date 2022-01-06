Skip to main content
Local Radio Personality Debuts Hilarious Song About Miami Heat's Max Strus

Brendan Tobin remakes "Footloose" in honor of Heat sensation Max Strus

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is arguably one of the team's most popular players. 

That may just increase after local radio personality Brendan Tobin released a parody song about Strus dubbed "Strusloose." The song is a play off "Footloose," a popular hit in the 1980s Kenny Loggins that also served as the lead track for the movie. 

Just call it Strus' answer to rapper Jack Harlow naming a song after Heat guard Tyler Herro last year. The chorus is actually clever in the Strus song: 

"Gotta pass to Max Strus" 

"Max Strus" 

"He will start to get loose" 

"He ... hits three" 

"For the Miami Heat" 

Strus deserves every bit of his newfound fame. After going undrafted out of DePaul, he has made a name for himself in Miami. He missed just more than a week in NBA protocols but returned in a big way scoring 25 points in Wednesday's 115-109victory at the Portland Trail Blazers

“The shooting I’m not really worried about, obviously, off for seven, eight days," Strus said of the layoff. "But I was more worried about my conditioning and just the pace of play, just getting back up to speed, but it only took me a couple of possessions and I felt right back to where I was before I was out.”

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. 

