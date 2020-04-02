InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard remains positive during NBA coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard prefers to focus on the positive.

He knows the negative effect the coronavirus has had around the world the past few months. That's why he and his wife, Elle, have attempted to pass good vibes on social media, especially the past three weeks during the NBA's suspension.

"At the end of the day, I can truly say from my heart that my wife and I are ultimately trying to impact people in a positive way, whether that's with our time, with our social media contact, whether that's with a donation," Leonard said. "... Whatever it may be, it truly does come from our hearts."

Leonard said his goal during this time has been to uplift. They have posted several videos on Twitter and Instagram, including shooting competitions, to lighten the mood during a serious time. As of Thursday, more than 5,000 deaths have been reported in the United States.

"We sat down and we had breakfast and we said, `You know what, this is not a time to just sit around and do nothing,"' Leonard said. "This is a time to take advantage of not only spending time together but also doing things that we wouldn't normally have time to do and how do we continue to impact people at a high level." 

Leonard has also helped those affected by the pandemic. He's raised more than $200,000 for victims by hosting Call of Duty video game tournaments.  

"Everyone needs to understand that basketball will resume when the time is right, when we are certain that everyone can be protected and healthy," Leonard said. " ... The No. 1 priority is everyone's safety and that's just what it is."

