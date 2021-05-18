Game 1 for the Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Set for Saturday

The Miami Heat now know when they will open their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The league announced Tuesday that Game 1 will be played Saturday in Milwaukee. A time has yet to be announced.

The Bucks will host the first two games before the series shifts to Miami. Last year the Heat, who made the NBA Finals, upset top-seeded Milwaukee in the second round of the playoffs.

The Heat clinched the No. 6 seed, marking their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 10th in 13 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra. Only three teams _ Boston 11, Portland 11 and San Antonio 11 _ have more over that span. Miami has not missed the postseason in consecutive seasons under Spoelstra, having last missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons back in 2001-02 and 2002-03.

The Bucks, who were the No. 1 seed the previous two seasons, ended the season by winning eight of their final 10 games and finished at 46-26. They were the highest scoring team in the league for the third straight season and set a new franchise record for single-season scoring by averaging 120.1 points per game this season. Milwaukee is the first team since the Denver Nuggets in 1984-85 (120.0 ppg) to average 120.0 points per game over the course of a season.

