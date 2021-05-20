Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat Overcome `Growing Pains' Before Gearing Up For Playoff Run

Miami Heat Overcome `Growing Pains' Before Gearing Up For Playoff Run

Despite countless bouts with inconsistency, the Miami Heat pulled it together at the end of the season
Author:
Publish date:
Despite countless bouts with inconsistency, the Miami Heat pulled it together at the end of the season

The Miami Heat season was full of ups and downs. 

There were long winning streaks. There were long losing streaks. 

After a season full of inconsistency, the Heat feel like they finally got it together at the end of the year. The Heat, who were seven games under .500 at one point this season, finished strong by winning 12 of their final 16 games. It was enough to capture the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they will play the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The best-of-7 series begins Saturday in Milwaukee. 

“It was growing pains,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “Everybody was looking at me like I was crazy, when I was like, ‘Yo, it gets better as you grow.’ Everybody was saying we’re not in the playoffs, this, that and the third."

Part of the reason for the turnaround was simply getting healthy. The Heat dealt with late-season injuries to Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Andre Iguodala. They had everyone available for Wednesday's practice, including forward Jimmy Butler. 

Butler missed the final two games because of back pain. 

“Everybody was able to work today,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We haven’t had a day like that in a while. But I felt like my team and the staff did a great job of blocking out the outside noise and just really putting our heads down and trying to just stack wins.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16097108_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Overcome `Growing Pains' Before Gearing Up For Playoff Run

USATSI_16091821_168389536_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Seeking Revenge Against the Miami Heat in First Round

USATSI_16097278_168389536_lowres
News

Game 1 for the Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Set for Saturday

USATSI_13712494_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_16076989_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Ejection Highlights the Miami Heat's Victory Against the Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_16051111_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15856499_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out For Remainder of the Season

USATSI_16062886_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Thinking More Than Just Making The Playoffs