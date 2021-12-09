Miami Heat's Supporting Cast Delivers in Victory Against Milwaukee Bucks

For at least one night, the Miami Heat proved they could succeed without starters Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

With Adebayo and Butler sidelined with injuries, the Miami Heat still were able to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 Wednesday at FTX Arena.

“This is where we are right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This is temporary. This is not a full season deal. We just have to wrap our minds around that it’s all hands on deck and each game is its own journey. We’re going to need our full roster to contribute. It’ll be different guys at different times. We had some different lineups out there clearly. The second unit guys really just gave us some inspiring basketball out there."

Caleb Martin led the way with a career-high 28 points while Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists. The Heat had five players score in double-figures, including Max Strus (16), P.J. Tucker (15) and KZ Okpala (10).

"KZ gave us some really important minutes," Spoelstra said. "As they were shuffling between playing big or small, he was able to play both of those lineups. Max hit some big shots that we needed against a very good defensive team. Caleb is just a great competitor. As a head coach, I just really enjoy watching him work every day. The guys love playing with him. He inspires everybody with his crazy efforts and competitiveness. He’s our kind of guy. He really impacted this game.”

The Heat return to action Saturday at

