Miami Heat Still Consider This Season Memorable

After making the NBA Finals a year ago, the Miami Heat were swept 4-0 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs

Despite being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra still said this was one of the memorable seasons of his career.

The first-round exit comes one season after the Heat made the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The majority of my message to this locker room is between me and them," Spoelstra said. "The overall deal is one of appreciation for what everyone brought to this season. It was one of the more memorable seasons, just because it was so uniquely different than anything else we have experienced. Guys had to really adjust and adapt. I really commend our guys for doing that and not becoming cynical or making excuses for all the different protocols and things outside of just the competition. I really liked this group. I liked the locker room. I love the mix of our veterans and our youth. It was a really cool and unique blend.”

Here's what the rest of the team had to say about the season:

Center Bam Adebayo: “Definitely want that feeling again of getting back to The Finals, but definitely a different year, especially for us. Guys in and out of the lineups, trades, trying to get dudes adapted. All of that mixes into the season.”

Guard Kendrick Nunn: “The playoffs are different. It is a different type of intensity and urgency that you have to have going into the Playoffs, but we knew that. Just continue to learn to play in the Playoffs and I did that this year and last year. I will just continue to get better.”

Forward Jimmy Butler: “Appreciative that we get to call this our job. Playing the game we love, being around people I enjoy being around. I know it will be a little bit different next season, but for this year it was fun. We got through the ups and the downs. Nobody complained. You just go out there and compete. Play hard, and I think we did that for the most part.”

