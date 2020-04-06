Point guard could be a priority for Miami Heat in NBA Draft

At some point, the Miami Heat need to start thinking about the future.

Even with the remainder of the season in limbo because of the coronavirus suspension, the Heat brass will still have to make a decision once a date is set for the NBA Draft. While they have strengthened the roster in the past three years with lottery picks Bam Adebayo and Tyler, they are scheduled to select at No. 23. A quick search of Internet mock drafts suggests the Heat will use it on a point guard. It makes sense because an aging Goran Dragic is the only traditional point on the roster. Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler have played the position at various times but finding a long-term option is the priority.

Here's a look at some projections from various outlets, including SI.com's Jeremy Woo.

SI.com: Kira Lewis, Alabama point guard

"Miami enters the draft without a long-term point guard on the roster, and in this scenario Lewis is the best one available, and certainly a viable investment in this range."

NBAdraft.net: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky point guard

"Good length for position with a 6’8 wingspan and 8’3.5 standing reach … Good quickness … Good body control when altering shot midair … Possesses ideal lead guard skills and basketball IQ. Unselfish, doesn’t force offense, and makes the extra pass."

The Athletic: Tre Jones Duke guard.

"Simply put, Jones really affected winning for Duke at the college level on both ends of the floor. He made things happen as a playmaker with the ball in hand, and then also improved as a shooter in a way that went a bit unnoticed."

USA Today's Rookie Wire: Jared Butler, Baylor combo guard.

"Has been an anchor for Baylor, easily one of the best teams in college basketball. His steal (3.3%) and assist (23.8%) percentages both rank in the Top 10 in the Big 12 this season. He has been both accurate and prolific when shooting off the catch and off the dribble."

SB Nation: Leandro Bolmaro, Barcelona guard

"A 6’8 point-forward who excels as a ball handler and passer, Bolmaro hasn’t played much this season for Barcelona’s top team in Euroleague, but his combination of size and skill is unique enough to warrant a first-round pick."

Bleacher Report: Jalen Smith, Maryland power forward

"Smith's improved body and breakout season should lead to first-round looks based on the value of bigs who stretch the floor and protect the rim."

Sporting News: Precious Achiuwa, Memphis forward

"Achiuwa combines size and athleticism that should allow him to flow between the power forward and center spots at the next level."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich