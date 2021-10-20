    • October 20, 2021
    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

    Tucker, who helped the Bucks win a championship last year, faces his former team Thursday in the season opener
    Author:
    Publish date:

    To Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker, last year is last year. 

    He enjoyed his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, especially helping them win an NBA championship. Now, his focus is on the next phase. He is only concerned with bringing that same energy to the Heat, with the goal of capturing a title in Miami. 

    “Honestly as soon as you sign somewhere else, you almost erase it," Tucker said after Tuesday's practice. "To me, my mind erased it. I’m on a new team, new challenge, new people I’m playing with. It’s all different, new city. So for me, that’s the last thing on my mind.”

    Tucker was acquired from the Bucks in the offseason. He played a key role in Milwaukee sweeping the Heat in the first round of last year's Eastern Conference playoffs. With last season in the rearview, the Heat organization is also looking forward to its future with Tucker. His impact in a few weeks hasn't gone unnoticed.

    “He’s one of the most unselfish players that I’ve ever been around from that context,” Heat team president Pat Riley said. “He just wants to win. He’s going to do what he can do to help win. From a defensive standpoint, playing guys. He can play big guys, he can play small guys, he can play post-up guys. He’s really a complete defender.”

