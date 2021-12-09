Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Emerging as Defensive Leader
    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Emerging as Defensive Leader

    With Bam Adebayo sidelined, P.J. Tucker becomes the heart of the Heat defense
    With Bam Adebayo sidelined, P.J. Tucker becomes the heart of the Heat defense

    The stat line for Giannis Antetokounmpo said it all. 

    He finished with just 15 points on 4 of 13 shooting in the Milwaukee Bucks' 113-104 loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday at FTX Arena. Much of containing the two-time MVP should be credited to Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who drew the tough assignment while also helping the younger players defend. 

    “Know your personnel, pay attention to details," Tucker said. "Small things. Guys get into certain situations, certain spots on the floor. Knowing when to help, knowing when to go back home. It’s so detailed to be able to stop a team like Milwaukee, they can do everything. They can shoot, they can score inside. They’re fast, they can slow it up, they can do it all.”

    Tucker's performance came when the Heat needed it most. They were playing without center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler, who are both dealing with injuries. 

    “I mean they are very active, long," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "They show a crowd, they’re going to commit to him and commit multiple bodies, multiple people on him. It’s the same thing we’ve seen for three, four years now."

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tucker has impacted the defense in a variety of ways. 

     “Not just his voice but his toughness, his ability just to take on all the big challenges," Spoelstra said. "You just can’t teach that.”

