Free Shooting Among the Concerns For Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa has been solid in most phases during his rookie season.

The one area that needs to improve is free throw shooting. Achiuwa has made just 50 percent (47 of 94) from the line this season.

“It’s something that I definitely want to get better at,” Achiuwa said. “I’m not excited about my performance at the free-throw line right now. I put a lot of work into that and definitely the results that I’m getting right now cannot be compared to the amount of work that I put into it."

Achiuwa's struggles have stood out especially in recent weeks, shooting 20 percent in his last 15 attempts. The good news is he still has plenty of time to improve. Achiuwa, who was named to the Rising Stars Challenge team, is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

"When I’m up there, just shoot the free throw with a lot less pressure and just keep playing," Achiuwa said. "It’s just another trip to the free-throw line and not overthink anything.”

The Heat will try to snap a six-game losing streak Monday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (health protocol), Kendrick Nunn (ankle), KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Victor Oladipo (head cold) are out. Goran Dragic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

