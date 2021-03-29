NewsSI.com
Search
Free Shooting Among the Concerns For Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa

Free Shooting Among the Concerns For Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa

Rookie forward Precious Achiuwa working on becoming a better free throw shooter
Author:
Publish date:
Rookie forward Precious Achiuwa working on becoming a better free throw shooter

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa has been solid in most phases during his rookie season. 

The one area that needs to improve is free throw shooting. Achiuwa has made just 50 percent (47 of 94) from the line this season.

 “It’s something that I definitely want to get better at,” Achiuwa said. “I’m not excited about my performance at the free-throw line right now. I put a lot of work into that and definitely the results that I’m getting right now cannot be compared to the amount of work that I put into it."

Achiuwa's struggles have stood out especially in recent weeks, shooting 20 percent in his last 15 attempts. The good news is he still has plenty of time to improve. Achiuwa, who was named to the Rising Stars Challenge team, is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. 

"When I’m up there, just shoot the free throw with a lot less pressure and just keep playing," Achiuwa said. "It’s just another trip to the free-throw line and not overthink anything.”

The Heat will try to snap a six-game losing streak Monday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (health protocol), Kendrick Nunn (ankle), KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Victor Oladipo (head cold) are out. Goran Dragic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15800536_168389536_lowres
News

Free Shooting Among the Concerns For Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa

USATSI_15807380_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at New York Knicks Preview

USATSI_15659958_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Moving Closer to a Return

USATSI_15732078_168389536_lowres
News

Victor Oladipo Should Bring Even More Character to the Miami Heat

USATSI_15649703_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Says He Likes `Our Chances' in the Postseason

USATSI_15794453_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping New Addition Can Lead to Turnaround

USATSI_15759647_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Trade For Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo at Deadline

USATSI_15726089_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Acquire Nemanja Bjelica From Sacramento For Moe Harkless, Chris Silva