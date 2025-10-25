Miami Heat Shatter Franchise Record in Memphis
The Miami Heat's offense traveled mighty well from Orlando to Memphis as Miami came out firing. The Heat posted back-to-back 40+ point quarters (44,42) and set a new franchise record with 86 points in a single half (previously 82, done three times).
The offense was a concern coming into this season and so far the Heat have proven it to be just the opposite. After scoring 121 in Orlando, Miami just scored 86 points going 57.7% from the field and 62.5% from three. On top of breaking their franchis record it was the most points scored against Memphis in a single half.
It started in the first quarter with Bam Adebayo exploding for 18 points and tying his career high in threes with four.
Then came the second quarter where the Heat continues their dominance, including 14 points in six minutes from newly acquired Simone Fontecchio.
Miami had 5 guys reach double digit scoring, continues to play at an extremely high pace, and are playing fun, complimentary basketball.
For the Heat, they are doing this without All-Star guard Tyler Herro, and for a team that historically struggles offensively, they have now stacked two games of high-powered offense in a row.
What stands out most is the rhythm and confidence with which Miami is playing. The ball is moving freely, shooters are stepping into open looks without hesitation, and the spacing is creating easy lanes for Bam and the wings to attack. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has emphasized pace and versatility throughout camp, and it’s showing early in the year. The additions of Fontecchio and a more aggressive Adebayo have helped open up the offense in ways that make Miami look deeper and more dynamic than in past seasons.
If this is a preview of what the Heat’s offense can be, it adds a new layer to a team already known for its defensive grit and playoff resilience. Doing this on the road, against a tough Memphis defense, only adds to the statement. Miami looks energized, confident, and capable of winning games in multiple ways, which could make them a much more dangerous team as the season goes on.
Terry Rozier placed on leave from NBA, and how it affects Heat
Preseason problem continues for Miami, contributing to loss in Orlando