SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Turning To Their Veterans For Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has raved about how the newcomers have performed in their first postseason.

Now, he's calling on the experienced players to help close out their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat hold a 3-1 lead entering Tuesday's Game 5 in Orlando.

Guard Goran Dragic and forwards Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala are among the team's most seasoned postseason players. 

"Our veteran players are experienced enough to know how difficult it is to win in the playoffs, how challenging it is just to win one game," Spoelstra said. "Each game has been like that. There have been these moments of truth. For three straight games, were able to win those moments of truth, those turning points, pivotal points during the game. And (Sunday) night, Milwaukee was able to do that. That's what competition is all about."

The Heat lost Game 4 despite the Bucks playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second half due to a sprained ankle. It was Miami's first defeat of the playoffs. The Heat players admitted they may have lacked a sense of urgency because of the comfortable lead but now is the time to regain that edge.

"It's all about trying to win the next game," Spoelstra said. "That's how you win a playoff series. It's one game at a time. You can't get ahead of yourselves. You can't get into whatever narratives that are out there. The Bucks are an extremely good team. We respect them deeply and we need to play better accordingly."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eriedj
Eriedj

Great that the vets have significant roles even if their minutes have reduced.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jae Crowder on Tyler Herro's Clutch Shooting

Despite being a rookie, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro never shies from the big moment

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Searching For Plan To Slow Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton In Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has upped his game in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Hope To Regain Sense Of Urgency In Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat admit to getting too comfortable because of 3-0 lead

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Fail To Capitalize On Chance To Close Out Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 Of Eastern Conference Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks keeps their season alive with Game 4 victory against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler's Traits Have Caught On In Entire Miami Heat Locker Room

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been an influential presence in his first season

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard On The Impact Of Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard credits Jimmy Butler for this season's success

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

The Jae Crowder Swap For Justise Winslow Has Worked Wonders For The Miami Heat

Jae Crowder is giving the Miami Heat what they envisioned from 2015 first-round draft pick Justise Winslow

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat rally from double-digits to take a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference semis

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Thankful For Opportunity To Help Team Again

After falling out of the postseason rotation, Meyers Leonard played nine minutes in Game 3 in place of the injured Kelly Olynyk

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Receive Motivational Boost From Captain Udonis Haslem During Friday's Game 3 Comeback

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem made his presence felt on the sideline while the team rallied in the fourth quarter

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson