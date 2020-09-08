Miami Heat Turning To Their Veterans For Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has raved about how the newcomers have performed in their first postseason.

Now, he's calling on the experienced players to help close out their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat hold a 3-1 lead entering Tuesday's Game 5 in Orlando.

Guard Goran Dragic and forwards Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala are among the team's most seasoned postseason players.

"Our veteran players are experienced enough to know how difficult it is to win in the playoffs, how challenging it is just to win one game," Spoelstra said. "Each game has been like that. There have been these moments of truth. For three straight games, were able to win those moments of truth, those turning points, pivotal points during the game. And (Sunday) night, Milwaukee was able to do that. That's what competition is all about."

The Heat lost Game 4 despite the Bucks playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second half due to a sprained ankle. It was Miami's first defeat of the playoffs. The Heat players admitted they may have lacked a sense of urgency because of the comfortable lead but now is the time to regain that edge.

"It's all about trying to win the next game," Spoelstra said. "That's how you win a playoff series. It's one game at a time. You can't get ahead of yourselves. You can't get into whatever narratives that are out there. The Bucks are an extremely good team. We respect them deeply and we need to play better accordingly."

