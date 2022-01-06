Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was ejected Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers after shoving Jusuf Nurkic

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was ejected Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers after shoving Jusuf Nurkic

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. 

It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro. 

Herro retaliated by chasing down Nurkic and pushing him in the back. Nurkic responded with a punch. Both players were ejected. 

So what would've happened had the players squared off? Perhaps a preview surfaced on social media with a video of Herro apparently showing off his boxing prowess. It is unknown when and where this took place but it was posted on YouTube last summer. 

Read More

Herro, who could receive further punishment from the NBA, was one of two Heat players ejected against the Blazers. Guard Kyle Lowry was tossed late in the first half after receiving two technical fouls, one for arguing a call and the other for tossing the ball aggressively in the referee's direction. 

USATSI_17459219_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

The Heat are no strangers to altercations this season. In early November, forward Markieff Morris got into it with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. The scuffle ended with Jokic shoving Morris from behind, leaving him with a neck injury. Morris has missed the last 30 games. 

The Heat return to action Friday at the Phoenix Suns. 

