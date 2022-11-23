Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows Support Of Senegal During World Cup

Butler is known as one of the biggest soccer fans in the NBA

It's no secret Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is a huge soccer fan.

He showed his enthusiasm for the sport by wearing a Senegal jersey before the start of the World Cup. The event started last Sunday in Qatar.

Butler wore the jersey in support of his friendship with Heat video coordinator Remy Ndiaye, a Senegal native.

It drew praise from several soccer fans. One user wrote:

"Hello Jimmy, No one can imagine my joy and my pride to see you put our team jersey Senegal to show your support. For one of the players I most admire with the Miami Heat. Best wishes to be able to see you one day in Senegal. Thank you very much for your support of LIONS."

Another replied: "We'd welcome you on the team gladly."

When Butler joined the Heat in the summer of 2019, he sparked a friendship with Goran Dragic. They had an immediate connection because of their love for soccer and would often discuss it in the locker room.

While competing in the Orlando bubble during their championship run, Dragic and Butler showcased their soccer skills along with former teammate Meyers Leonard.

