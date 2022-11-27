Twitter Reacts to LeBron James After Ohio State Loss

The Internet finds a way to use James’ meme once again.

As one of the most prominent athletes of all time, LeBron James seems to always be the target of jokes on social media.

Basketball fans and Twitter users find endless ways to poke fun at him no matter the occasion. The latest example was James reacting to Ohio State’s blowout loss against Michigan.

The Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) have one of the biggest rivalries in college football. This rivalry matchup has been called “The Game” to highlight the intensity and competitiveness between these two teams.

The Buckeyes were anticipated to win this game because of their electric offense. But it was the Wolverines’ offense that showed up in their 45-23 win.

Michigan’s star running back Blake Corum was limited against Ohio State. This was a concerning sight, given that Michigan’s offensive strength is in the running game. Sophomore Donovan Edwards proved to be up to the task, recording 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan has now won the last two games against Ohio State after losing eight in a row.

James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013, called the game “a good old fashioned a** kicking.”

This led some to question his loyalty to Ohio State.

In his 20th year in the NBA, James continues to be one of the best players in the league. He is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

