Time to move on from Pat Riley? Former NBA All-Star thinks so

Former NBA All-Star and NBA Champion Jeff Teague is making headlines once again for comments on his Club 520 podcast. After the Heat dropped their 5th straight game, this time against the Toronto Raptors, Teague mentions his feelings on the Heat as an organization.

“They need to go for Ja. It’s time to move on from Tyler Herro. I swear to god I’m a Tyler fan but that organization needs a shake up. They need to move from Pat Riley. Keep the… pic.twitter.com/dqrEFIOFRq — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 16, 2025

Teague starts by mentioning the Heat should trade for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Teague is far from the first person to mention this as a possibility for the Heat. Anytime a star might be available Miami is thrown out as a location for them to land. What catches listeners attention is everything he says after.

Teague goes on to mention that they should move on from All-Star Tyler Herro. He makes it known he is a fan of Herro’s but points to Miami needing to shake things up. The conversation of trading Herro is always a hot topic and something every Heat fan has partaken in. Seeing his name in trade rumors is no surprise, especially when talking about acquiring someone with the talent level of Morant. To be fair, there is a legitimate argument that a change could be needed for both parties to reach their ceiling. The thing most people overlook about Herro is that he is a very good player in the NBA. If you trade someone like Herro, you make sure you are getting something good in return.

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with the trophy after winning the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Teague is a man that is not afraid to state his opinions, and fans tend to love that about him. He did not hold back when he continued his thoughts on the Heat. He finishes his take stating that the Heat need to move on from longtime President and NBA legend Pat Riley. If the organization followed Teague’s advice and moved on from Riley, then that would be one of the greatest shocks in NBA history.

Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during the Pat Riley Court dedication ceremony at halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Pat Riley has been in the spotlight since most current NBA fans can remember. He is an NBA Hall of Famer and NBA champion as a player (1x), coach (5x), and executive (2x). He is seen as NBA royalty by anyone that follows the sport, so why should the Heat consider moving on? Well according to Teague, they need what he calls a “shake up.” I am sure there is more to Teague’s viewpoint that could be elaborated on better, but you do not move on from one of the most proven winners in the history of the sport just to shake things up.