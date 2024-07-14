NBA Fans Question Summer League Absence Of Scoot Henderson While Jaime Jaquez Plays
The NBA Summer League is a time for young players to face off against similar-experienced competition.
This begs the question of why Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is absent while forwards such as Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandon Miller remain on the floor.
Injuries are always a concern, especially when it comes to the core of an organization’s roster. But Henderson’s lack of success in his rookie campaign points to a need for more reps. He averaged 14 points and 5.4 assists on a mediocre 38.5 percent shooting and 32.5 percent from three-point range. The Summer League is the perfect opportunity to attempt a high number of shots, as there are no real consequences for inefficiency.
Meanwhile, Jaquez had one of the most surprising rookie seasons of the 2023 class. The four-year UCLA Bruin averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting. He regularly closed games for the Heat, largely due to his veteran-like presence at 23 years old. Yet he appeared in their Summer League opener against the Boston Celtics, where he recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.
The Blazers’ young core is much more extensive than the Heat’s, but it feels as though a future franchise cornerstone should have high priority.
