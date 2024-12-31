NBA Hands Out Punishments For Tyler Herro-Amen Thompson Incident
The NBA handed out its punishments for those involved in the Tyler Herro-Amen Thompson incident during Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.
Here's the official release from the league:
"Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has been suspended two games without pay and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has been suspended one game without pay for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
In addition, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been fined $35,000 and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been fined $25,000 for their roles in the altercation. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has been fined $50,000 for verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection. Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan was also ejected."
BUTLER SPEAKS ON TRADE SPECULATION
Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the subject of trade speculation for over a month now.
When asked if he wants to remain in Miami, here's what Butler said:
"It's a good question. Who knows? I don't. But right now, I'm here," Butler said after Tuesday's practice. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."
The rumors began last summer after Heat president Pat Riley delayed talks of an extension for Butler. In recent weeks, reports said Butler wants out of Miami. He also had preferred trade destinations on his mind. His agent, Bernie Lee, denied these reports rather quickly on social media. Riley said Butler will not be moved prior to the trade deadline.
The Heat play a back-to-back starting Wednesday against the injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans. Butler is expected to return to the lineup after a five-game absence.