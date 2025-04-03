NBA Insider Predicts Similar Jimmy Butler Fallout Wrath In Golden State
Jimmy Butler is doing and saying all the right things during his first few months with the Golden State Warriors.
After Butler returned to Miami for the first time recently, NBA insider and media personality Israel Gutierrez thinks things could change with the Warriors based on his reception at Kaseya Center. Butler was basically given a cold reception by his former teammates.
"When you watch the beginning of that game or the end of that game, where they don't shake hands, nobody," Gutierrez said during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show. "Bam walks past him as if he was a stranger. And then after the game ... not only does Jimmy kind of slink off and go back to the back without talking to any Heat players, what does every single Warrior do that played with Andrew Wiggins?"
Not many made their way over to greet Butler during pre- or postgame. Warriors star Steph Curry made sure to show some love for Wiggins after the game. Gutierrez said Butler failed to receive the same treatment because of his endings with past organizations. He left the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat on bad terms.
"Steph Curry who had already gone back to the locker room came back out to talk to Andrew Wiggins," Gutierrez said. "Why? Nice guy. People love him. Like, how is that not so telling? We enjoyed this Jimmy Butler experience for five years [in Miami]. It was always that because that's who he is. I'm sorry for the Warriors but at some point, he's going to be that there, too."
