NBA Star's Father Takes Blunt Jab At Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
There's never a dull moment when it comes to the rivalry between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade is enjoying life by commentating at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but even there, can't avoid catching a stray. The father of Boston Celtics star Derrick White, Richard, took a blunt jab at the three-time NBA champion.
A post gathering over 200,000 views read, "Dwyane Wade, “I mean he (Derrick White) probably has what a 15, 20 inch vertical, somewhat between those numbers. Mine was like 35, 36 (inches). Little does Wade know that White actually recorded a higher vertical leap than him."
This correction of Wade's commentary caught the eye of White's father, who replied, "Internet is undefeated. Data points over opinions."
The underestimated vertical of the Celtics guard should come as no surprise, considering his tremendous ability to block shots at 6-foot-4. While Wade was clearly off with his estimate, the comment was likely not intended as disrespect.
This is not the first time he took a shot at the Heat, as he also grilled star Jimmy Butler after the Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals victory. "Holding the next one was even better. Did I do it right Jimmy?"
The remark was in reference to Butler's quote in 2023, refusing to lift the Eastern Conference Finals trophy.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
