Norman Powell wants to stay with the Miami Heat

Norman Powell’s season is more than two-thirds complete, but he has been the Miami Heat’s top player. He’s been the main source of offense, averaging career highs in points, assists and free throws at age 32. He’s a first-time All-Star in the last year of his contract, and his services are badly needed after this year.

When he’s balling, it’s hard not to think about the famous Jerry Maguire scene in which Cuba Gooding Jr. screams, “Show me the money!”

Powell was asked by On SI's Naveen Ganglani at media availability about his contract, and he said he doesn’t think about it because it’s out of his control.

But to a degree, it isn’t. His business position gets stronger as long as he keeps up his play.

“I love Miami, I love the organization, so hopefully they like what I’ve been doing and the player and person I am, and get something done,” Powell said.

The team lucked out big-time that he was available in the summer and traded the equivalent of a scrap heap for him. In fact, the trade for him is already a top-five move the team has ever made. His production has softened the blow of being without Tyler Herro, an All-Star last season, for 45 games.

Norman Powell says he doesn’t have a preference when to get his extension. Will let his agent take care of it, either he gets it before this season ends or in the summer.



One of his nice tricks is getting defenders to foul on a jump shot and it happens constantly. Additionally, he is an above-average finisher in the in-between area (3-10 feet), which is one of the hardest places to score because defenses collapse on that spot quickly. Keep in mind that the second-highest percentage of his shot attempts comes from that zone behind his deep shooting.

His value stretches from the court to the locker room as well. Consider how he was labeled a role player early in his career, and he outgrew the mold because it wasn’t enough for him. Surrounding youngsters with people like that, who also take ownership when things go badly, is a necessity. Don’t forget how at media day in September, before playing a game for the team, he told Five Reasons Sports Network that his role as a veteran was to pass down his knowledge.

Kel’el Ware, the promising second-year big man on the team, is one who has benefited from Powell’s advice, too, but on the financial side.

With Powell's discipline and the Heat’s training regimen, he could be this player for two more years. Eventually, the Heat will have to make a choice on their future, and they should prioritize the available guys.