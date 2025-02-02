NBA World Stunned Luka Doncic Traded Before Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominated the NBA headlines for the past months because of his trade demands.
That all changed Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers regained the spotlight after trading for Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, pairing him with LeBron James. The Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis. Fans around the league were shocked Doncic was traded before Butler.
The Heat and Butler have been engaged in a public feud since late December. Butler has been suspended three times for conduct detrimental to the team. He is currently suspended indefinitely. Butler has expressed disappointment with the way team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra have handle the situation regarding his contract extension.
NBA Insider Rachel Nichols revealed that although the Heat's roster remains respectful during press conferences, they're fed up behind the scenes.
"Not only has he been such a problem for management," Nichols began on the Open Floor NBA Show. "I talked to guys in that locker room, and to say they have had it is an understatement because he has disrespected them so much the way he’s been in and out. 'Oh, last minute I'm not playing,' the way he’s been acting towards people in their locker room and staff or other people like that, and then the stunt with making them wait hours on the tarmac."
If anything, the Doncic news should allow the Heat to better focus on basketball instead of the attention surrounding Butler.
