Is Jimmy Butler Reclaiming The Title of Michael Jordan's Son From Anthony Edwards?
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was once crowned "Michael Jordan's son" by NBA social media. That title slowly drifted toward Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards because of his swagger and prolific playoff performances.
However, that label is slowly shedding after Edwards' last three games, where he is averaging just below 19 points on lackluster shooting. In Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards went 5 of 17 for 21 points with two turnovers. His sloppy late-game passes arguably cost Minnesota in the final stretch.
Some believe the criticism shouldn't be geared toward the young superstar, but instead to those who placed such a high standard on him so early in his career.
"Let's be clear: Anthony Edwards himself denounced the Michael Jordan comparisons," CBS writer Sam Quinn tweeted. "If you're holding him to that standard now, while he's struggling, you're doing it because you have an axe to grind with overzealous media members. Don't tear down an awesome young player for that."
Still, NBA Twitter spares nobody, so Edwards was resorted to memes and jokes after the Game 2 loss.
Butler went through a similar slump last postseason after his ankle injury against the New York Knicks. The Heat star's inability to replicate his early playoff performances ultimately led to Miami being gentleman's swept in the 2023 NBA Finals.
The Timberwolves still have time to salvage the season, leaving Edwards with opportunities to redeem himself and continue the their magnificent playoff run. He could string together performances reminding fans why he drew the Jordan comparisons in the first place.
If this slump continues though, Butler could reclaim the title as Jordan's son next season.
