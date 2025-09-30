Kel'el Ware is ready to respond this season in the right way
Kel'el Ware has something to prove this season. Not just that he won't hit a sophomore wall. Not that he has a much higher level to get to. But simply to respond in positive fashion to the off-season comments from his coach, Erik Spoelstra.
"The professionalism inconsistency has to improve," Spoelstra said in mid-July during Summer League on Ware's play. "He has to take ownership of it. The other stuff will come along with that. That leads into the weight room. Your professionalism, consistency, and your approach every single day.”
Ware responded in the short term, no doubt, as there was a general pickup in energy during the following games in Summer League. But the thing about this specific call-out is that it's definitely a long term one.
It's not about going hard in three straight games to finish Summer League. It's about going hard in 82 games. Every game, every quarter, every second. That's the Miami Heat way.
Ware went out there on media day and said all the right things again, including doubling down on seeing a higher level of energy and consistency. "My main goal right now is to go out there and play with 100% effort every possession, and impact winning.”
It isn't just Spoelstra that pushes Ware to be the best player he can be in this league. Heat captain Bam Adebayo has also made it his personal mission to mentor and push him to make the necessary jumps.
“I’m hard on Kel’el," Adebayo said on the podium for media day Monday morning. "He probably looks at me like I’m crazy sometimes. Yelling in the gym. Being somebody that wants more from him because he has all the potential in the world.”
The truth about that statement is that Ware needs those role models in that locker room, especially with veterans like Udonis Haslem no longer in the same room every single day.
And with Nikola Jovic making a strong push to break into the starting lineup himself, Ware is going to need to bring that constant energy all week at camp up in Boca.