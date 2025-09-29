Nikola Jovic expresses hope of starting. Should he?
There's a case to be made that a starting lineup of Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo needs that 5th piece to be an outside shooter with offensive upside. In theory, that description would align with Nikola Jovic.
Training camp will be an open battle for Jovic and Kel'el Ware to compete for who not only made the biggest jump this off-season, but also who is the better fit.
Jovic has made it clear in the past that closing is always his priority, but today at media day, he made the case that being a starter could be a goal as well.
"Hopefully we'll figure it out and I'll have a role that suits me and suits the team," Jovic stated. After being asked if starting or coming off the bench matters to him, he continued: "It matters a lot to me. I feel like everybody wants to be a starter."
He also made sure to note that he did find a lot of success in his bench role last season before the injury. "Did I play better off the bench last year? Yeah I did," Jovic said. "But it's all about match-ups and lineups. I want to be a starter no matter what. I think that's the most important thing for me."
So maybe this isn't a starter vs closer conversation. It seems like when you get the respect of getting that starting position, the trust as a closer only blossoms from there.
The personal goals of Nikola Jovic are clear. He's ready to walk into training camp this week in Boca and get right to competition. Which is nothing new for him, since that's what he's been doing this entire off-season.