Miami Heat Legend Cherishes Watching Ex-Teammate LeBron James
LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers are down 1-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference first-round series. There’s no talk of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer calling it a career if his team fails to advance, but Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is of the opinion we should be cherishing watching the 40-year-old standout continuing to practice his craft at a high level.
“I want to be a fan and sit there and enjoy each opportunity that I can because one day he won’t be dribbling a basketball,” Wade said in a wide-ranging interview with HoopsHype. “We’re going to miss the greatness of him like we miss the greatness of Michael Jordan, like the greatness of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, like the greatness of Bill Russell, and so on.
“I’m just trying to appreciate this man’s greatness, and I think everybody needs to.”
While it’s strange to see James compared to a balding Abdul-Jabbar, who retired as the league’s scoring king, Jordan with the Wizards, and Russell, Wade’s words do serve up a reminder that the end is indeed near for his former teammate. James’ brilliance at his advanced age should wind up rewarded with a spot on one of the All-NBA teams.
“I think most importantly, besides his body, which has been incredible for him, he’s one of the sharpest minds I’ve ever been around,” Wade said. “He’s able to continue to show how great his mind is. I want to enjoy it for however long he’s going to play the game of basketball.”
Wade’s next chance to appreciate James will come on Tuesday night. The Lakers, who added Luka Doncic in February, are looking to avoid slipping in an 0-2 hole that would put them in a major bid given that their first-round series will shift to Minnesota for a Game 3 on Friday.
James and Wade lost Game 1 in a playoff series six times over 16 playoffs series in the four seasons they played together from 2011-14, but never fell in an 0-2 hole. James will look to replicate that type of success with Doncic as he looks to bounce back from a 19-point effort where he shot just 1-for-5 from 3-point range and started slowly in a 117-95 rout at the hands of the Wolves.
