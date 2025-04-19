Miami Heat Lose NBA Draft Lottery Pick Through Historic Play-In Run
While the Miami Heat were thrilled to qualify for the playoffs as the first No. 10 seed to qualify in the No. 8 spot, the achievement did come at a price. Barring an unlikely trade, the team will no longer have a selection in the lottery when the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around on June 25.
Miami's lottery-protected 2025 pick is now headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder since it has qualified for the playoffs. OKC will select 15th. The Heat are now slated to pick only at No. 18, utilizing the selection received from the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler trade.
Miami's obligations to the Thunder are now fulfilled. Missing the playoffs would've meant that an unprotected selection would've headed OKC's way in '26. The Heat originally owed their '23 pick after getting it involved in the Paul George trade, but that was later amended following the '22 KZ Okpala salary dump.
The Heat's victory over the Hawks also gives San Antonio a second lottery pick since Altanta's selection was already headed their way courtesy of the Dejounte Murray deal from a few years ago. The Hawks should have a lottery selection so long as Sacramento doesn't vault into the top four since the Kings' pick would be conveyed their way courtesy of a 2022 deal that landed them Kevin Huerter.
For Miami, the May 12 lottery is less exciting since the Heat won't have anyone present, but the Heat are excited about securing invaluable playoff experience for rookies Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson in addition to young rotation piece Davion Mitchell. Mitchell participated in the play-in and a first-round series with the Sacramento Kings as a rookie in '23 but lacks the vast postseason experience most of his Heat teammates have secured throughout their careers.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets have the best odds (14%) of securing the top pick and the right to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg, the presumptive No. 1 selection.
Miami will also now move its 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets so long as it isn't a lottery selection. That choice is owed as compensation for Terry Rozier, who the Heat acquired for a lottery-protected pick and Kyle Lowry. If the Heat fail to make the 2027 playoffs, the pick they owe the Hornets will be unprotected in '28.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com