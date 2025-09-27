Tyler Herro provides visual update of recovery
It's been a little less than a week since Tyler Herro had ankle surgery.
And it will be a while longer before he plays in a competitive game for the Miami Heat.
Still, the All-Star guard is providing an update of his recovery, on social media. Herro posted a couple of Instagram stories showing himself in rehab. And while the prognosis was for a return about eight weeks from the procedure, it might get Heat fans' hopes up that Herro could try to return sooner. The eight weeks would have him missing the entire first month of the season, and the Heat have an extremely challenging schedule to start.
Herro's upper body appears bulkier than in past seasons, though he has typically shed weight -- somewhat to his own chagrin -- as seasons have progressed. He can still work on that part of his physique while repairing and strengthening his ankle.
He will need all that strength and mobility upon his return, with the Heat still reliant upon him for playmaking and scoring.
In the meantime, the likes ofNorman Powell, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins will need to carry the offense.... and Miami will need to lock in defensively night after night.
It's not known if Herro will address reporters on media day, which is September 29 at Kaseya Center. But he's made his defiance known on his own platforms. That included one post immediately after the surgery was completed, and deemed successful.
It's another in a long line of setbacks for Herro over the years, though he did play a career-high 77 games last season after Heat president Pat Riley called him "fragile." Herro is seeking a long-term extension; how he performs this season will certainly play into the possible value of that contract.
His time to 'tear the league back down" will have to wait. But clearly, he's already out of that "weak ass bed" and back on the mend.