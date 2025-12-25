The 3 biggest issues through 30 games for the Heat

The Miami Heat have are now 30 games into their season and sit with a mediocre record of 15-15. Considering how they started the year this is a disappointing spot for them to be in at this point. They have faulted mightily in recent games highlighted by their 2-8 record in their last 10 games. So, what is causing the Heat to lose so many games?

Health

Dec 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, left, guard Tyler Herro, center, and guard Dru Smith, right, sit on the bench against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

A tale as old as time, the Miami Heat struggle with keeping their players happy. Especially Heat All-Star Tyler Herro. Herro has played in just 6 games so far this year and the Heat simply can’t afford that. Norman Powell has also missed 5 games, and Bam Adebayo has missed 6 so far. This Heat team lacks high end talent, and they need their best players to be on the court as much as possible. Health is certainly not the only reason, but it is hard for a team to find their true identity when your leaders are constantly missing games. Miami will need Herro, Powell, and Adebayo to play every game if they want a chance to rise up the standings.

Shooting

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This Heat team severely lacks shooting. They have 2 true consistent threats from the perimeter in Herro and Powell. Simone Fontecchio started the season on fire but has come down to earth and is now shooting 30% from three in his last 10 games. Heat center Kel’el Ware is trying his best to enter the conversation after his recent shooting hot streak that has brought his point percentage up to 47.4% from three for the season and 58.6% in his last 10. If he can shoot around 40% the entire year, then that would be a huge benefit for Miami.

The reason that the shooting is such a big deal is because it allows the defense to not respect their shooters. When you are not worried about getting killed from the three point line, it is easier to pack the paint and stop drives to the rim. Everything gets more congested and it gets harder to generate decent shot attempts.

Focus and Consistency

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami is an organization that prides themselves on the culture they have built. They want to be known as the toughest, hardest working, and most basketball focused team in the league. This year they have not lived up to the standard they have set. This team has lacked focus on defense more times than a typical Heat team. Even defensive superstar Adebayo has lost focus, which is something I have never seen from him.

There have also been several games where the team does not look ready to play, almost as if their mind is somewhere else. They need to consistently attack each game, no matter what the opponent or the circumstance. Like I said about their health, this Heat team lacks top end talent, and they need to make it up in their consistent effort. If Miami wants to get back on track it will have to start with their focus and consistency in the small things, then build from there.