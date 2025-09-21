Would Pat Riley keep a player from LeBron James?
It's been 11 years since LeBron James left the Miami Heat, following four NBA Finals appearances and two championships.
At the time, Heat president Pat Riley -- the architect behind the franchise's success since 1995 -- was infuriated, unable to understand how James could leave a winning situation, and lamenting the loss of a generational run.
Over time, Riley's views toward James, and vice versa, have seemed to thaw, with well-wishes offered publicly at times as well. Still, an NBA executive believes that Riley is still on what Heat fans used to call "Team Petty."
The Heat have been clear, privately and publicly, that they are not looking to move Wiggins to anyone prior to training camp, and that is even less likely now, as the Heat need Wiggins' scoring until Tyler Herro returns from ankle surgery. And they need his defense as well, provided he gets back to levels he reached in a previous stint with the Golden State Warriors.
But the rumors keep coming from Los Angeles, with various reporters signaling the Lakers' interest in Wiggins to fill out their starting lineup, and provide a defensive wing who can also score. Various trade scenarios have been tossed out, though not from the Heat or anyone who covers them.
This reluctance to deal seems to be a basketball decision by the Heat to hold onto Wiggins for now, not a personal one. And while it was known that Riley didn't want to help James in the first couple of years after James went back to Cleveland -- turning down a couple of trades that would have sent Norris Cole to the Cavaliers, for instance -- it's farfetched to think that's what would drive Riley now.
James has already won two championships without Riley, one in 2016 and one in 2020, the latter of which came against the Heat in the bubble. Wiggins won't be the difference in James winning or not winning another. And the Heat have much bigger concerns these days, just to get back into contention. If someone offered them a deal as advantageous as the one the Clippers did, netting the Heat a legit starter in Norman Powell, maybe Miami would bite.
But for now, Wiggins stays.
LeBron doesn't have anything to do with it.